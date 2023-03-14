Construction on Rosecrans Memorial Airport will begin about two and a half weeks later than the project's original start date.
The airport will be getting a new runway, terminal and air traffic control tower in the next few years, with the new runway being operational this year.
Originally, construction was supposed to begin March 20. Rosecrans Memorial Airport manager Julius Rice said the delay is to allow final details from grants to fall into place.
“It's just getting all those grants to line up and make it the accounts on time,” said Rice. “Unfortunately, we ended up waiting on a grant or two, but everything's moving in the right direction.”
The runway project is receiving grants from the 139th Airlift Wing, FAA and the federal government.
The new construction start date will delay the entire timeline by about a two-and-a-half-week period.
“So theoretically, with the delay in the start, everything should shift relatively the same,” Rice said. “There's always the chance that things go quickly and we catch up, just like there's always the chance that weather delays in the springtime or supply chain issues or any number of things could cause a delay and it ends up taking longer.”
Rice said there is no economical consequence from the project beginning later. The new runway is now expected to be completed by the end of November.
Runway construction will be a phased approach that will close parts of the runway throughout, but not stop all air traffic.
“Fortunately, we do have the secondary runway, so at no point should Rosecrans be completely closed to air traffic, which is a great thing,” Rice told News-Press NOW in Jan. “We’re not going to have to shut down for this construction project; we’ll just be operating at a little bit of a limited capacity.”
The first phase will close the most southern part of the main runway, 17/35, which runs north to south. This will make the runway shorter, but aircraft will still be able to take off and land. The runway lights will not be on since the runway will be shorter than normal.
Rosecrans Air National Guard Base’s C-130 apron parking will be closed during this time. The airport’s second runway will also be closed.
This second phase will close the majority of the main runway, 17/35. The National Guard will be able to use the southern tip of the runway including its C-130 apron parking. The second runway, named 13/31, will be reopened. Runway lights will be on for this runway.
The final phase of the runway construction is expected to take place at the beginning of November. The month break before this phase will allow the new cement to set before construction grooves the runway. During phase three, the entire main runway will be closed every night from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Adding grooves in the runway allows for extra traction when there is rain, snow or ice.
Construction for the new terminal building is expected to begin this summer. The air traffic control tower is currently proposed for construction to begin next year. More funding is needed to complete both projects.
