Some service members of the 139th Airlift Wing are wearing their love for the Chiefs on their sleeves leading up to the Super Bowl.

A member of the 139th Airlift Wing Operations Squadron wears the department's morale patch, featuring Patrick Mahomes riding the Pony Express pony, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 

Morale patches are fun, commander-approved items guard members can wear on Fridays or Sundays.

A photo submitted by the 139th Airlift Wing showing the Operations Squadron's patch. Members of the department wear this patch most days of the week on their uniform. During Sundays and Fridays, staff can wear morale patches instead. 
Calvin DuVall's original 2018 design of the Operations Squadron's morale patch for the 139th Airlift Wing. 
Calvin DuVall holds his son, Calvin DuVall Jr, as they support the Chiefs. DuVall is wearing the Operations Squadron morale patch for the 139th Airlift Wing that has Patrick Mahomes riding the Pony Express pony, throwing a football. DuVall designed the patch for his department in 2018. 

