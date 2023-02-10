Calvin DuVall holds his son, Calvin DuVall Jr, as they support the Chiefs. DuVall is wearing the Operations Squadron morale patch for the 139th Airlift Wing that has Patrick Mahomes riding the Pony Express pony, throwing a football. DuVall designed the patch for his department in 2018.
A photo submitted by the 139th Airlift Wing showing the Operations Squadron's patch. Members of the department wear this patch most days of the week on their uniform. During Sundays and Fridays, staff can wear morale patches instead.
Some service members of the 139th Airlift Wing are wearing their love for the Chiefs on their sleeves leading up to the Super Bowl.
Morale patches are fun, commander-approved items guard members can wear on Fridays or Sundays.
The Operations Squadron’s typical patch features a yellow and red background with a Pony Express horse. The Chiefs version of the morale patch features Patrick Mahomes riding the horse.
“I thought, how funny would it be if we took our normal patch — I wanted to keep it classic — but add him riding it, throwing the football as well?” said Calvin DuVall, who designed the patch in 2018.
DuVall is a part-time guardsman who works as a C-130 loadmaster. He said wearing the patch is a fun thing to look forward to, and so he knew he wanted to design a morale patch for his department.
“We're all Chiefs fans. We had that in common,” DuVall said. “I thought, why not do something with Mahomes since it was his first year as a starter and he was doing really well? So I thought I'd put him on our pony.”
Throughout the week, members of the Operations Squadron wore their Chiefs morale patch, a small way to support the team.
“I wanted to do it Chiefs-inspired just because everyone in our base is for the most part around Northwest Missouri or the Kansas City area, St. Joseph area or the surrounding areas,” DuVall said.
Although the operations group is the only one allowed to wear the patch on uniforms, other guard members can buy it to wear elsewhere.
“Just to wear as memorabilia or keepsake or just something cool to have that kind of represents our base and ties to the Chiefs,” DuVall said.
Some members of the 139th Airlift Wing have made hoodies or shirts with the patch, according to DuVall.
DuVall said he plans to watch the Super Bowl at his mother- and father-in-laws' house for a big family watch party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.