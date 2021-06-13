Officials announced last week that the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan could be done by July 4.

Other countries, like Germany, have their troop withdrawal plans coinciding with the United States. The U.S. scaled back its physical presence in the country tremendously in 2014. The U.S. State Department said in January that there were roughly 2,500 troops remaining in Afghanistan. And there could be no U.S. boots on the ground in just over three weeks’ time.

A local professor of political science and the chair of the Social Sciences and Humanities Department at Missouri Western said that while this is a domestic victory for the U.S., it doesn’t mean the conflict is over.

“I think the Biden administration will really want this as a domestic and political win,” Dr. Edwin Taylor said. “For the United States, the logistics of removing troops is not hard, but without us there the Taliban does not have a reason to act in good faith.”

Taylor highlighted that the Taliban could use the troop removal as a sign of waning faith from foreign entities. President Biden has highlighted over and over again since taking office that the U.S. isn’t abandoning the country, just redistributing resources.

Taylor sees negotiating with the Taliban to make some sort of a deal with the government as nearly impossible. But an even bigger problem emerges as the United States is leaving without completely finishing what was started.

“We may have won the war against Al-Qaida and Osama Bin Laden is dead, so we have made some progress and I think we run the risk of backsliding,” Taylor said. “I don’t think the American public would say too much if there were 2,000 troops still there.”

Leaving any sort of presence on the ground is something both the Trump and Biden administrations highlighted throughout their terms. Domestic policy for the middle class was number one on both agendas, Biden is just taking a different approach.

“It makes a lot of sense politically, but I don’t know how much capital can be taken from it, to be honest,” Taylor said. “The reality is we are not ending the war in Afghanistan, we are just carrying it out by different means.”

Those different means include 1,000 U.S. “off-the-record” troops who are still stationed in the region and will remain even once the withdrawal is complete. White House officials said these troops would be used to squash domestic terrorist threats under Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s command.