The Missouri Air National Guard's 139th Airlift Wing took another step toward a plan to move its operations to the north at Rosecrans Memorial Airport with the official opening of a new communications building Wednesday.
Good communication is important to any operation, and the makeup of that in today's world has a lot to do with computers. Information technology, such as network servers and the communication squadron, are some of the things inside the new communications building.
The 139th Airlift Wing Commander Col. John Cluck said the new building will help lay important groundwork for the future.
“This is embedding our (communications) with the best, greatest stuff you can have right here,” Cluck said before a ribbon-cutting at the building.
The new 14,786-square-foot building sits on the north side of the airport and is part of the wing’s 548.66 total acreage. The design plan for the communications building began in 2016, and construction cost $5.87 million. The project included stormwater basin construction for an additional $2.81 million.
The facility also will include space for the Force Support Squadron, general training, equipment and the fatality search and recovery team.
The new building is part of an effort to move guard operations farther north on the airport property to avoid flooding from the Missouri River.
“Our next project that we're currently working on designing is our apron project,” said Maj. Matt Neil, the base's civil engineer.
The apron is the area where the actual aircrafts sit, which, in this case, includes the guards' fleet of C-130H planes.
The ground was broken last year on a new aircraft simulator building on the airport's north site development. It will house a $25 million full-motion simulator.
The guard’s continued move to the north side of Rosecrans creates the potential for new tenants to take over its vacated buildings on the airport's south side.
Legislation is currently in the works, according to Neil, that could transfer ownership of the buildings to the city of St. Joseph. That route could create workforce development in the aviation field at Rosecrans, helping the airport to grow.
“We’re hoping it will go into (the National Defense Authorization Act) this year, and, if approved, it will basically be a direct disposal to the city,” Neil said.
Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Levon Cumpten was in attendance to help cut the ribbon on the new building. He invited various members of the community, like St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President/CEO R. Patt Lily and Presiding Buchanan County Commissioner Lee Sawyer to help with the tribute.
“We train, fight and win while taking care of each other as one team,” Cumpten said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.