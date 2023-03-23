Missouri Veterans Commission awarded a grant to boost staffing

Many veterans in Missouri are waiting for a spot in a state retirement home due to staffing shortages, but thanks to a federal grant, the Missouri Veterans Commission is looking forward to the chance to bring in new residents.

“This is something that we needed very badly,” said Paul Kirchhoff, executive director of the Missouri Veterans Commission. “Staffing throughout the homes is critical, just like it is in private industry. We're fighting for those finite amount of resources, which is the staff to take care of our veterans. If we don't have the staff to take care of our veterans, we can't admit veterans in their homes.”

