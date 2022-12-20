Sgt. Jacob Smith

As service branches struggle to meet enlistment goals, the Marine Corps Recruiting Sub-Station in St. Joseph is rising to the challenge.

Covering Northwest Missouri and Kansas, recruiters meet with individuals to find those who best fit the criteria to be a Marine. Sgt. Jacob Smith, a recruiter based in St. Joseph, said he got involved to make sure that other young people are aware of the opportunities the Marines can provide them.  

“My personal goal is to provide the same opportunities that I had whenever I was in their shoes when I was 17, 18 years old, trying to figure out what I wanted to do with life, trying to accomplish some goals that I had for myself,” Smith said. I want to be able to provide those same type of opportunities to these individuals so that they can have the same opportunities that I had.” 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.