The Marine Corps League is hosting a recognition ceremony in St. Joseph for former prisoners of war and those missing in action Saturday to ensure they are honored and remembered.
The event will be at 10 a.m. April 9 at the Grace Calvary Chapel in St. Joseph.
The featured speaker of the event is Guy Gruters, a United States Air Force officer and fighter pilot, who will share his story of surviving more than five years as a POW after his fighter jet was shot down in the Vietnam war. His ordeal included a stay at the so-called "Hanoi Hilton", which also housed John McCain, who would go on to serve in the U.S. Senate and run for President of the United States. Gruters and 591 other POWs were released back to the United States in 1973 as a part of Operation Homecoming.
“Saturday is the National POW Day of Remembrance ... Although he (Gruters) is from the Vietnam war, we are also honoring POWs from all conflicts and wars,” said Milt Toratti, U.S. Army veteran and organizer of the ceremony.
The ceremony will also include a message from Col. John A. Cluck, as well as a posting and retirement of colors by the American Legion Post No. 287 from Savannah, Missouri.
“It’s just important to remember the POWs and the future conflicts and so on, so they are not forgotten, and that's a real danger. The basic idea is we have to consider them still a part of the fight,” Gruters said. “This is an opportunity to see history in its real form.”
Toratti said they have sold 650 tickets to the event, which include an entry for door prizes and drawings after the ceremony, but they are encouraging anyone who wishes to attend to join them Saturday for free.
Mayor Bill McMurray will issue a proclamation Friday to officially announce April 9, 2022, as “National Former POW Repatriation Day of Remembrance” in St. Joseph.
