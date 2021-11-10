Every U.S. military history buff knows the story of the Sullivan Brothers, but Northwest Missouri has a group of brothers with a story of their own: the Miller brothers of southern Buchanan County.
The family was full of boys – six to be exact – but the first passed away as a baby.
Military service meant a lot to the family. All five brothers served in the military. The oldest, Jack, was drafted into the Army in 1953, and the youngest, Vernon, was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. His service ended in 1972.
The brothers served for a combined 35 years in the military.
The Air Force was the most popular military branch for the Millers. Jack Miller even volunteered like his younger brothers, Richard and Jerry, after his stint in the Army.
For a time, four of the brothers served together at the 139th Airlift Wing.
Both Richard and Jerry witnessed bad wrecks on the runway, as accidents were more common back then, and radar didn't exist.
Even when the brothers were expecting an end to their service, it seemed to keep calling them back. When Jerry Miller expected his discharge papers, the military extended his service for 45 days as he was on standby during the Bay of Pigs engagement.
Jerry’s wife was expecting a baby at the time.
“I kept all my gear and everything right by the door in case I got a call, and I never did get a call,” Jerry Miller said. “They ended it, and my wife was thrilled to death.”
Besides growing up in the military together, the boys also grew up on a farm in San Antonio, an unincorporated township in Buchanan County. Their farm had dairy cows and grew corn.
The day began with milking cows before walking a few miles to school, then working three jobs after school.
The brothers weren’t the first from the Miller household to serve in the military, and they aren’t the last either. Their father joined the Navy when he was just 15 years old.
Of course, when the military learned about his age, he got kicked out, but he later rejoined the service.
“He wanted Grandma and Grandpa to sign for him, and they wouldn’t do it, so he went on,” Richard Miller said.
“He showed us how to tie ropes and stuff like that, you know, braid ropes and stuff that he learned when he was in the Navy,” Jerry Miller added.
Jerry has two grandsons that are currently serving in the Marines.
Richard, 85, is spending his first Veterans Day without his wife, who passed away this last year.
“It’s gonna be kind of rough,” Richard Miller said.
After a life centered around the military, Both Richard and Jerry offered advice to other veterans.
“You go through an awful lot, but at the end, you know, you’ll appreciate what you’ve done,” Jerry Miller said.
“Life, at times, seems, it’s pretty hard, but the good Lord will take care of you in time, so just take it one day at a time,” Richard Miller added.
Richard and Jerry Miller said they appreciate it when they are thanked for their service. They said the tribute makes them feel pride.
