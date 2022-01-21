A former presiding commissioner of Buchanan County has a new role in Jefferson City.
Harry Roberts was nominated by Gov. Mike Parson to oversee the Office of the Missouri Military Advocate, a position that coordinates efforts to promote the military's footprint in the state.
Roberts, who most recently served in the administration of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, called it an honor to be chosen for his new post.
"My job is to make sure Missouri is seen as a military-friendly state by the Department of Defense," Roberts said "The governor wants to make Missouri the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the union."
The military advocate reports directly to the Missouri Director of Economic Development and provides support to the Missouri Military Preparedness and Enhancement Commission.
"I'm the advocate for the retention of growth of military missions, military bases and defense agencies in Missouri," Roberts said.
He added he is dedicated to making the state a destination point for military members and their families.
"When you look at the amount of federal dollars that are spent on military efforts in Missouri, it's over $18 billion," Roberts said.
The position is a relatively new one with Roberts being the second official military advocate for the state. He said in addition to the focus on in-state military assets, the job involves a good deal of travel, especially to Washington D.C.
"I'm the liaison for the State of Missouri on military and national security issues and economic and business development related to the military and defense sector," he said.
The term for the advocate is six years.
In addition to the state's two full military bases, Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base, Roberts said he is proud of his hometown military installation, the 139th Air Lift Wing at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
"It's tremendously important," Roberts said of the Missouri Air National Guard base at Rosecrans. "When you think of air mobility command, the C-130s help get our people to the military theaters, to the fight."
Roberts was confirmed by the Senate earlier this month. His confirmation was sponsored by former Republican rival Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who defeated Roberts in the 2018 GOP primary to fill an open Senate seat representing Buchanan and Platte counties.
"His background as a former commissioner of a county with one of the state's major Air National Guard installations makes him a great fit for the position," Luetkemeyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.