Rosecrans Memorial Airport is getting a new runway, terminal and air traffic control tower in the next few years, and airport officials and the construction company provided shareholders with details Thursday about the projects.
“We've been talking about it for years, upgrading the runway, upgrading the tower, upgrading the terminal. The exciting thing is it's actually starting to happen,” said Julius Rice, the airport manager.
The first project will be to put the new runway in. The runway construction is expected to start on March 20 and be completed on Nov. 3.
Runway construction will be a phased approach that will close parts of the runway throughout, but not stop all air traffic.
“Fortunately, we do have the secondary runway, so at no point should Rosecrans be completely closed to air traffic, which is a great thing,” Rice said. “We're not going to have to shut down for this construction project; we'll just be operating at a little bit of a limited capacity.”
Runway Construction: Phase One
The first phase will close the most southern part of the main runway, 17/35, which runs north to south. This will make the runway shorter, but aircraft will still be able to take off and land. The runway lights will not be on since the runway will be shorter than normal.
Rosecrans Air National Guard Base’s C-130 apron parking will be closed during this time. The airport’s second runway will also be closed.
Runway construction in phase one is expected to wrap by May 18.
Runway Construction: Phase Two
This second phase will close the majority of the main runway, 17/35. The National Guard will be able to use the southern tip of the runway including its C-130 apron parking.
“We’ll be ripping up the existing runway, replacing it with — it'll be a brand-new runway from the sub-grade all the way up to the concrete you see at the surface,” said Rice.
The second runway, named 13/31, will be reopened. Runway lights will be on for this runway.
This phase is planned for May 19-Sept. 15.
Runway Construction: Phase Three
The final phase of the runway construction is expected to take place Oct. 15- Nov. 3. The month break before this phase will allow the new cement to set before construction grooves the runway.
During phase three, the entire main runway will be closed every night from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Adding grooves in the runway allows for extra traction when there is rain, snow or ice.
Terminal and air traffic control tower construction plans
Construction for the new terminal building is expected to begin this summer. The airport still needs to secure additional funding for the project. It has applied for federal grant funding that will close the gap.
“We're getting close to securing funding for all those projects, and hopefully the next year or two, all three of those phases will be under construction with the runway, the terminal and tower,” Rice said.
The air traffic control tower is currently proposed for construction to begin next year. More funding is needed to complete the project.
“The new tower will be state of the art with brand new equipment,” Rice said. “It'll be a lot higher for better visibility on the field.”
The plan for the tower is to be 84 feet high, which is taller than the current tower.
“There are a few blind spots now with the existing tower, but the new tower will solve those issues,” Rice said.
The current building will continue to be used until the new terminal building is built and ready to be moved in. Then, only the old control tower will be used until the new tower is ready to go.
The diner in the current building will stay open throughout the construction process.
