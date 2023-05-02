Rosecrans C-130s (copy)

A C-130 Hercules flies over grounded C-130 Hercules in November 2022 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph. The 139th Airlift Wing is among the bases being considered for eight new C-130Js.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The 139th Airlift Wing is one of the few remaining bases in the running for eight new C-130s, and the benefit could reach well beyond Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

If successful, the Airlift Wing would be one of two bases in the country to receive eight of the new planes.

