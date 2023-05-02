A C-130 Hercules flies over grounded C-130 Hercules in November 2022 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph. The 139th Airlift Wing is among the bases being considered for eight new C-130Js.
The 139th Airlift Wing is one of the few remaining bases in the running for eight new C-130s, and the benefit could reach well beyond Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
If successful, the Airlift Wing would be one of two bases in the country to receive eight of the new planes.
St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce CEO Natalie Redmond said the planes would be a benefit to St. Joseph as well as the Air Guard.
"If we can cross the finish line, it will be a huge celebration for this community," she said. "It's our fourth-largest employer in St. Joseph and it's such an impact to our community, so the more that we can continue to see their success by upgrading to J models, the more we can see them for a long-term future in St Joseph."
The 139th currently uses C-130Hs, but this would update those to the newer C-130Js.
The state's congressional delegation, including Rep. Sam Gaves, R-Tarkio, Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Eric Schmitt, penned a joint letter to the Air National Guard voicing support for the 139th.
They noted the base's role in providing support during natural disasters and national crises, as well as the ability to provide advanced training in tandem with other branches of the military.
"Upgrading the current fleet of C-130Hs to the new C-130J models would not only improve the unit’s ability to meet current and projected operational requirements, including Agile Combat Employment, but would also improve its ability to respond to domestic requirements," the letter stated. "Importantly, 139th AW’s central position in the Continental United States allows it to rapidly deploy across the country."
Making the case for the 139th to receive the C-130s this year is especially vital because there's no guarantee of more planes being provided in following years, Redmond said.
"You never want to be the last guy standing without a chair at the end of musical chairs," she said. "You definitely want to make sure that you have the planes so that you can be mission-ready at any given time, so that we can be as successful as a base. And we don't ... want to be the one that doesn't get the planes and gets overlooked year after year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.