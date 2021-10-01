Talk to any pilot and you’re likely to hear him or her admit to avoiding flying into storms at all costs.
However, some folks fly directly into monstrous storms. They’re called “hurricane hunters,” and they bring special instruments with them on their missions that can measure the intensity of a tropical system.
Major James Pate, a pilot with the 139th Airlift Wing based at Rosecrans Memorial Airport, has quite the spectrum of flying experience. He’s currently an instructor with the Missouri Air National Guard and also a C-130 Hercules Aircraft commander who formerly flew the F-22 Raptor.
“I’ve got to experience the different spectrums of American airpower, so I’ve got to see it from the fighter side and drop bombs in combat and do the air-to-air dogfighting,” Pate said. “But I’ve never done anything as crazy as, in my opinion, flying into the eye of a hurricane.”
Like the 139th Airlift Wing, hurricane hunters also fly C-130 planes.
Lt. Col. Mark Withee is a navigator on a hurricane hunter crew, and he spoke with News-Press NOW. He is embedded within the Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron and has flown from the U.S. Virgin Islands military base to chart hurricanes with a Stepped Frequency Microwave Radiometer. The device also is known as a "smurf" by those who work with it.
“(It's) kind of almost a magical device,” Withee said. “The smurf takes that blackbody radiation emitted by the sea surface and calculates wind speed and rain rates at the surface, so it’s kind of passive remote sensing what it can do with a high degree of accuracy.”
The team of mostly weather enthusiasts does not tempt fate by flying into a storm at night. During an approach they avoid thunderstorms, but when they get 30 to 40 miles out from the eye of the hurricane, the ride gets bumpy from the turbulence.
A typical mission has the crew flying at 10,000 feet through a hurricane, which may sound counterintuitive because the aircraft could simply lift to a higher altitude to receive less storm activity. However, then the pilots would have to worry about severe icing.
“We really don’t start maneuvering to any significant degree until we get into the eye of the storm,” Withee said. “Obviously, the pressure is dropping significantly in the eye of the storm, so we descend down on large, very intense storms that may be as much as 2,000 feet (to a height of 8,000 feet)."
But why was the C-130 selected to fly into hurricanes?
Major Pate of the 139th summed it up simply. He called the C-130 the “Jeep” of military aircraft. The plane is used in numerous applications besides transporting troops and equipment to combat zones, and its landing capabilities can be modified for just about any condition.
“They actually attach skis to the bottom of these and they can land on the ice in Antarctica or Greenland or whatever that (National Science Foundation) mission takes them,” Pate said.
News-Press NOW reporter and weather specialist Mark Zinn contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.