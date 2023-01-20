C-130 Hercules formation flights resume at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

The 139th Airlift Wing has its second C-130 Hercules back up flying after the U.S. Air Force grounded the aircraft in September.

The second aircraft allows Rosecrans Air National Guard pilots to resume formation flights at their own base, instead of going elsewhere for training.

