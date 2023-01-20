Co-pilot Spenser Hicks looks at head pilot Jared Kirk as they conduct their pre-flight check on the 139th Airlift Wing's second C-130 Hercules to return to the sky on Thursday. The two are preparing for the aircraft's first formation flight since the Air Force grounded all C-130 Hercules in September.
Jared Kirk, head pilot, briefs his team shortly before they do the first formation flight training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base since the U.S. Air Force grounded all C-130 Hercules. Meredith Evans (left) is the navigator for the flight and Spenser Hicks is Kirk's co-pilot on Thursday.
The 139th Airlift Wing's second C-130 Hercules to return to the skies since the U.S. Air Force grounded the aircraft takes off five seconds after the first aircraft to do a formation flight training on Thursday.
A marshaller for the 139th Airlift Wing prepares for the wing's first formation flight with two C-130 Hercules aircraft on Thursday.
A marshaller for the 139th Airlift Wing prepares for the wing's first formation flight with two C-130 Hercules aircraft on Thursday.
Co-pilot Spenser Hicks looks at head pilot Jared Kirk as they conduct their pre-flight check on the 139th Airlift Wing's second C-130 Hercules to return to the sky on Thursday. The two are preparing for the aircraft's first formation flight since the Air Force grounded all C-130 Hercules in September.
Jared Kirk, head pilot, briefs his team shortly before they do the first formation flight training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base since the U.S. Air Force grounded all C-130 Hercules. Meredith Evans (left) is the navigator for the flight and Spenser Hicks is Kirk's co-pilot on Thursday.
The 139th Airlift Wing's second C-130 Hercules to return to the skies since the U.S. Air Force grounded the aircraft takes off five seconds after the first aircraft to do a formation flight training on Thursday.
The 139th Airlift Wing has its second C-130 Hercules back up flying after the U.S. Air Force grounded the aircraft in September.
The second aircraft allows Rosecrans Air National Guard pilots to resume formation flights at their own base, instead of going elsewhere for training.
“We had a process in place where we were going to Little Rock Air Force Base to train,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Stepp, deputy operations group commander for the wing. “But, that's obviously more of a challenge and takes longer, and especially with monthly requirements, that was going to be a challenge to sustain long term.”
139th Airlift Wing commander Col. John Cluck said the second aircraft is vital for the wing.
“Our crews are required to fly formation,” Cluck said. “A lot of our wartime tasking would require multiple aircraft, and so this gives us the ability to keep current in both not only single-ship operations but multi-ship operations.”
When the Air Force Air Mobility Command issued the grounding order due to a persistent hydraulic fluid leak, Sapp said morale took a hit for his team.
“In the operations world, that's what we do is fly airplanes,” Sapp said. “When the airplanes aren't there, we're not getting to do the job that we've been trained to do.”
Having the wing’s first C-130 Hercules back flying earlier than originally anticipated and the second one has helped morale.
“As the good news starts to flow, the morale improves,” Sapp said. “As you get one aircraft flying and you get to do the job, you start getting back to a new normal with fewer airplanes, but at least a normalcy of having aircraft to fly. Everybody's morale dramatically improves.”
The base was able to accomplish about 70% of its training flying one first C-130 Hercules, Sapp estimated. The second aircraft, allows the wing to check off the other 30%.
“When we do requirements for low-level flying, it requires pilots to have formation flying as part of that operation as part of their training,” Sapp said.
Cluck anticipates getting propellers for its third aircraft by the end of the month.
“We're expecting to have a third aircraft up probably within the next three to four weeks maybe and all checked out and good to go,” Cluck said. “So then, we're really back into a pretty good position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.