Even heroes need heroes, and one group has stepped up to fill that role for local veterans.
Heroes for Heroes is a nonprofit organization that aims to help veterans in Northwest Missouri who need assistance. The group was organized five years ago by veterans like Ron McDaniel, the president of Heroes for Heroes.
“We’ve helped 487 families in the area,” McDaniel said. “We’ve helped people with food, clothing, furniture, we fixed cars, hospital equipment, hearing aids, we’ve pulled teeth – just about everything.”
The organization can help veterans get reacclimated to life in Northwest Missouri.
“I’ve been in this thing so long since I came out of the service… and it seems to go good around here,” McDaniel said.
The organization relies on donations to help the veterans. It also relies on volunteers, and those individuals aren’t required to have a military service record.
To help with fundraising, Heroes for Heroes organizes different events throughout the community, such as a bull riding event that will take place this Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10, at the Savannah Fair Grounds. The event begins at 7 p.m. both nights with gates open at 6, and tickets are $12 with kids 6 and under admitted free.
“Last year with the COVID we didn’t have a (bull riding) show, so we’re doing a big one, a better one this year,” McDaniel said.
Support for the organization has grown every year along with the demand for help. Heroes for Heroes only helps veterans one time, and organizers do not turn away individuals who may live a little outside Northwest Missouri.
