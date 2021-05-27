A bipartisan bill co-sponsored by a Missouri senator would change the process for dealing with sexual assault prosecutions in the military.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., made unlikely allies to propose the change. Under the proposal, a military prosecutor would make a decision to continue a case, much like in the civilian system.

“The bill says we’re going to treat them a lot like they get treated in the civilian world,” Hawley said. “A prosecutor — a military prosecutor — will get to make that decision about whether the felony goes to trial or not.”

Currently, unit commanders in some branches of the military are the final authority on if felony cases should continue. Military prosecutors are allowed to make recommendations, though the unit commander could decide to end a prosecution even if the legal expert wants it to continue.

The legislation is caught in a procedural struggle in the Senate that supporters see as an effort to stall the bill and water down its language.

“I mean, to me, it makes a lot of sense to say when you’re dealing with felony crimes, these are not order and discipline crimes. These are not disorderly conduct. These are felonies,” Hawley told News-Press NOW.

Both Hawley and Gillibrand believe it should be a military prosecutor, not the unit commander, who surveys the evidence and makes the decision on proceeding to a trial.

“This is presumably the same person or group of people who then would try the case,” Hawley said. “It makes sense to standardize that across the military.”

For years, military leaders have acknowledged sexual assault as a big problem but resisted taking prosecutions out of the chain of command, arguing that it would undermine commanders’ ability to lead and would not reduce the frequency of assaults. That concern — and others — remain, but some leaders have begun publicly emphasizing their openness to change.

“We must not be afraid to try new approaches — to change our minds so that we can truly and fully address the scourge of sexual assault in our force,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a Congressional hearing.

Gillibrand attempted to pass her bill by “unanimous consent,” a procedure that requires the support — or at least indifference — of 100 senators.

That move was blocked by Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., who said he’d moved the bill through committee, the normal legislative process. Reed chairs the Armed Services Committee, which Hawley and Gillibrand both sit on.

It’s unclear when the bill might be brought before a Senate committee or to the floor for another try.

The legislation still would need to pass the House and then be signed into law by the president.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.