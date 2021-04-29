St. Joseph JROTC cadets visited Missouri Western University Thursday to participate in team-building exercises and learn what being in an ROTC battalion is like.
There are currently 270,000 ROTC members in the United States, according to a press release from the Pony Express Battalion ROTC, and this event was an opportunity to recruit more potential members. Junior cadets from local high schools and members at Missouri Western worked together doing various exercises such as sit-ups, push-ups, tire flipping, army crawls and pull-ups.
Mary McCowen, Pony Express battalion command sergeant major, said Thursday's exercise was a more interactive way of gaining new members than kids calling a recruiter. She said ROTC is a lot different than JROTC, and this event allowed the junior cadets to see what it is like.
"A lot of people don't know about the ins and outs of ROTC in college, and if you're in JROTC it looks substantially different than it does in college, so we wanted to give them an inside look of what ROTC looks like," McCowen said.
For the JROTC cadets, this was an opportunity to work with other schools and people they aren't used to working with.
"It's great being able to know that no matter who it is, friends or not, you can still be able to work with each other," Lafayette sophomore Mati Wameldorff said.
Lafayette junior Sena Russell said her favorite part of ROTC is the leadership opportunities and building connections with people she never thought she would.
McCowen said she enjoyed the competitiveness of the day and everyone being in high spirits.
"I really enjoyed going to station to station and just seeing how the different cadets motivate each other," McCowen said.
