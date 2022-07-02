The B-17 ‘Texas Raiders,’ top left, the B-29 ‘Doc,’ bottom left, and the B-25 ‘Mitchell,’ also known as the Berlin Express, will all be featured acts during the Sound of Speed Airshow between July 15 and 17, hosted by the 139th Airlift Wing.
The 2022 Sound of Speed Airshow is less than a month away, and it will be taking St. Joseph back in time with some historic aircraft.
The featured World War II planes will be the B-29 “Doc,” B-25 “Berlin Express,” B-17 “Texas Raiders,” SNJ-5 Texan and an SB2C Helldiver. It’s even possible to purchase tickets to go up in the air with the five warbirds.
The five will buzz the city the day before the airshow begins on July 14, weather permitting.
“(It’s) what we like to call waking up the town,” Sound of Speed Airshow Director Capt. Julius Rice said. “Have your cameras ready, midday on the 14th (of July), and as we get closer, we might ballpark (flyover) times on the website.”
Rice is also a C-130 pilot, and he summed up the 139th Airlift Wing’s excitement to host the warbirds with a play on words.
Attendees can walk through the bomber, tour the cockpit and, of course, ask questions to the pilots, crew and volunteers on the aircraft.
If there is an airshow headliner, it may be the B-29 “Doc,” which is the same type of aircraft that carried the atomic bomb that ultimately brought World War II to a close.
“The significant roles that they played in conflicts like World War II and the guys that fly these planes, the crew members that they bring love to talk about their airplanes,” Rice said. “Part of the excitement in the experience is coming out here and talking with the guys on the ramp.”
The aircraft pilots will attend a Mustangs game on Saturday, July 16.
The next Sound of Speed Airshow won’t occur until 2024, because of a runway project at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
