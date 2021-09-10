The Advanced Airlift Tactical Training Center at Rosecrans Memorial Airport had a special ceremony Friday afternoon recognizing the promotion of new leadership.
Col. Barrett Golden has been sworn in as the training center's new commandant, a position that comes after a decade of serving at Rosecrans.
The promotion is an honor but also carries heavy significance, Golden said.
"It's pretty amazing, but we are an organization not like any other C-130 flying wing in the entire country," he said. "The fact that the Advanced Airlift Training Tactics Center teaches advanced tactics, is involved in life-saving tactics and has an actual worldwide impact ... becomes a heavy burden and a lot of pressure to handle in that situation."
In addition to the U.S. service members who go through the training center, there also are trainees who come from 19 allied nations.
It's surreal to be part of so many cultures and technologies interacting, Golden said. His involvement also affords the opportunity to travel to foreign bases, like when Golden traveled recently to tour an airbase in France.
"We realize that we cannot go into some future fights unilaterally," he said. "Absolutely, we have to do it with joint partners. We have to do it with allied partners, and so it is incredible to be able to go and see how they do things culturally, not only in their airplane but in their lives."
He steps into the role previously filled by Col. DeAnna Franks, who spent three years as commandant.
It was a process of continuous learning, Franks said.
"As I came into the family that is made up of our tactical gods and goddesses, I really had to learn and earn the pride that you have," she said. "I will say, when I came in 2018, it started with the 35th anniversary of our school. That was one of the first events that I participated in, and it was there that I learned the history that is now 39 years that we're going on."
Franks will take over Operations Group Commander at an airbase in Colorado.
