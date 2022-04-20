More than 230 students from 15 area high schools attended a career fair to explore future opportunities in the military Wednesday at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base.
Students had the chance to talk with airmen on base representing dozens of different career types within the Missouri Air National Guard.
Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane said having prospective recruits on base allows them to connect while showing them the day-to-day of the job.
“This is just an opportunity for us to just open up our gates and let them know about career opportunities with the Missouri Air National Guard,” Crane said. “We have doctors and lawyers, we have IT specialists, we have mechanics and civil engineers. Pretty much any job that it takes to run a city, we have some sort of job that touches on that in some way.”
Like most jobs, the pandemic affected recruiting within the guard.
“Numbers are a little bit down,” Crane said. “With things opening back up again, we're using that opportunity to invite folks out to check out our base.”
Levi Davies, a Platte City High School senior entering the Air Force after graduation, was one of the students in attendance.
“There’s plenty of people here who all have different skills who can guide you in the right direction,” Davies said. “It’s definitely something I’m eager to go towards so I can learn new skills for myself and the benefits.”
Anyone who joins the Missouri Air National Guard receives 100% free tuition if they attend a Missouri school, college or university.
Crane said being engaged community members is one of their largest priorities.
“At the end of the day the Missouri National Guard, the people who put on this uniform, we are a part of the community. One weekend a month, we suit up, we come out and get our work done, but after that, we go home to our families.”
