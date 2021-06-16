In January, Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to help with vaccination sites around the state. Now, in June, their mission is complete.

The 139th Airlift Wing, which is based at Rosecrans Memorial Airport, had 150 airmen deploy to different locations, including Jefferson City, St. Louis, Springfield, Kansas City and St. Joseph. Their roles were to help administrate the mass-vaccination events and assist local health departments.

National Guard members are used to responding to emergencies, but rolling out vaccines brought on a whole new challenge.

“I have been deployed overseas, I have been on state emergency duties with sandbagging for flood relief efforts,” said Master Sgt. Michael Crane, who serves as the public affairs superintendent for the 139th Airlift Wing. “This type of mission is something we have never done before. This is why the guard exists. This is why all of us put on this uniform.”

The drawdown of Missouri National Guard members at vaccination events is almost at completion. There are currently no 139th airmen assisting at sites. Gov. Parson credited the 139th for a job well done in aiding the state.

“The men and women of the guard’s 139th Airlift Wing have continually demonstrated their ability to work alongside state and local partners to meet any challenge and support Missouri’s citizens.” Gov. Parson said.

Helping at vaccination events has not been the only job the guard members were faced with. Starting last April, 15 staff began assisting the Second Harvest Food Bank with distribution efforts. That mission also is wrapping up at the end of the month.

Brian Coleman, a senior master sergeant at the 139th, was assigned to Operation Express Harvest. Everyday duties included loading fresh produce on refrigerated trucks and delivering meals to those in need in Northwest Missouri. With more than a year on the assignment, Coleman has mixed feelings about the mission being complete.

“Over a year now in supporting the community, it has felt good,” Coleman said. “All good things must come to an end. But that is a good thing that it is coming to an end because the nation is opening back up and people are getting back to normal. We can’t do this forever.”

Coleman said he and the other 14 guard members are planning on volunteering at Second Harvest in the future. He credited the organization for all the essential work it does throughout the community.