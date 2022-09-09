The commander of the 139th Airlift Wing takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to the future success of the military unit at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
A big part of the future success, according to Col. John Cluck, is a significant upgrade to the C-130J model of transport aircraft. Cluck, speaking at a public affairs coffee Friday, discussed the importance of the new aircraft along with several other details on the current state of the 139th Airlift Wing.
“Really, the most important thing about the message today is the fact that we are the right base in the right city at the right time,” Cluck said at the event, which the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce sponsored. “We need help from all members of the St. Joseph community to help us continue to advocate for things that we feel are important.”
Cluck emphasized the importance of advocating for new aircraft models at the 139th Wing, specifically the need for C-130J models.
“We want to continue to advocate for future aircrafts for our wing,” Cluck said. “The availability of possibly getting C-130J models is vital to our continued success for years to come. Our aircraft are over 30 years old now and are getting a little aged and we know that we want to continue to do the work, but we need proper equipment.”
Lee Sawyer, the presiding commissioner of Buchanan County, agreed that 139th Airlift Wing would be a great fit for the C-130J models.
“We think that we're a great candidate and one reason is the technical school that we have here in St. Joseph,” Sawyer said. “We're training squadrons from all over the world."
Sawyer said upgrades at the 139th have been in the works for several years with representatives to receive a new simulator that would help contribute to success with C-130J models.
“We’ve got a new simulator and the facility is being built now,” Sawyer said. “With the tactical school and the new simulator, we’re really a perfect fit to get the J model here at the 139th.”
Sawyer said representatives from the 139th have gone to Washington, D.C., numerous times to talk about acquiring the model.
Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing with the Chamber of Commerce, said the 139th Wing greatly impacts the St. Joseph community.
“It's members that live here, work here, the commerce that they bring in with all the people that they train here," she said.
Bailey said the C-130J model would help support the 139th Wing to continue growing in St. Joseph. The government has not made a final decision on allocating the aircraft.
The economic impact of the 139th Airlift Wing was another prominent part of the discussion at the gathering. Cluck said the wing is the fourth-largest employer in the city of St. Joseph.
“Our workforce brings in about $70 million civilian pay budget,” Cluck said. “We feel like we're really there to help benefit St. Joseph.”
The next public affairs coffee is a candidate forum scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Stoney Creek Conference Center.
