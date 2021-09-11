The 139th Airlift Wing has a new colonel after a ceremony Saturday afternoon at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
139th Medical Group Commander Jason Horn is the Airlift Wing's newest colonel after being promoted from lieutenant colonel.
Horn has served for 34 years ago, originally serving as load master on a C-130 before pursuing focuses in the logistics, maintenance and medical fields.
He called that breadth of experience one of his biggest assets.
“Having been in multiple groups within the wing, I think makes me a well-rounded officer,” Horn said. “ I started out in the ops group as an enlisted loadmaster flying in C-130s, so I’m very familiar with the airplanes and the world of operations.”
He had no idea the direction his career would take when he joined the military, Horn said.
That's why Horn encourages young people to join the military, especially if they don't have a specific career path in mind, he said.
