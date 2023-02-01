Llogan Kunkel, left, and Alec Fiorella, right, remove a C-130 Hercules blade from its base at Rosecrans National Guard Base in St. Joseph in 2022. The blades pictured have been checked and do not have the hydraulic fluid leak that grounded all C-130 Hercules in September.
Co-pilot Spenser Hicks looks at head pilot Jared Kirk as they conduct their pre-flight check on the 139th Airlift Wing’s second C-130 Hercules to return to the sky on Thursday. The two are preparing for the aircraft’s first formation flight since the Air Force grounded all C-130 Hercules in September.
David Williams, left, and Ashley Phillips, right, tighten the base of a C-130 Hercules propeller in a staged photo at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph in 2022.
Rosecrans Air National Guard Base has propeller bases that will allow the 139th Airlift Wing to get a third C-130 Hercules flying in the skies. The base currently has two aircraft approved to fly.
The Air Force Air Mobility Command issued a grounding order on Sept. 27 after a maintenance crew discovered a persistent hydraulic fluid leak in C-130 Hercules propellers. The Air Force collected all of the good propellers across the country to prioritize which wings get the fixed propellers first.
Maintenance crew members will be removing the good blades from bases that cannot be used any longer. The blades will go on different bases that then will be put on the third C-130 Hercules.
Once the new propellers are one, the aircraft will need to pass a functional check flight, which is a safety test. After it passes, the third C-130 Hercules will be in rotation for the wings' pilots to train with and for use in missions.
