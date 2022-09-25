As businesses and organizations continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, many are struggling with staffing shortages. In St. Joseph, the 139th Airlift Wing is no exception.

“I think we’re normal with the industry today,” said Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing. “Everybody’s having help wanted signs out in the windows. We’ve got a really big help wanted sign outside the 139th and we’re down a little bit. We think we can address it and we can recruit and bring more people on board.”

