139th Airlift Wing's third C-130 Hercules returns to the sky

A third C-130 Hercules is in St. Joseph airspace as the 139th Airlift Wing continues to slowly revive its aircraft fleet.

The U.S. Air Force gave the wing additional propellers for its fourth C-130 Hercules, which guard members are working to join the flying fleet in the next few weeks.

