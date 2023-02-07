Co-pilot Spenser Hicks looks at head pilot Jared Kirk as they conduct their pre-flight check on the 139th Airlift Wing’s second C-130 Hercules to return to the sky on Thursday. The two are preparing for the aircraft’s first formation flight since the Air Force grounded all C-130 Hercules in September.
The 139th Airlift Wing’s second C-130 Hercules to return to the skies since the U.S. Air Force grounded the aircraft takes off five seconds after the first aircraft to do a formation flight training on Jan. 19.
The 139th Airlift Wing's third C-130 Hercules prepares to fly on February 7, 2023, after being grounded since Sept. 27, 2022.
The 139th Airlift Wing's third C-130 Hercules prepares to fly on February 7, 2023, after being grounded since Sept. 27, 2022.
Co-pilot Spenser Hicks looks at head pilot Jared Kirk as they conduct their pre-flight check on the 139th Airlift Wing’s second C-130 Hercules to return to the sky on Thursday. The two are preparing for the aircraft’s first formation flight since the Air Force grounded all C-130 Hercules in September.
The 139th Airlift Wing’s second C-130 Hercules to return to the skies since the U.S. Air Force grounded the aircraft takes off five seconds after the first aircraft to do a formation flight training on Jan. 19.
A pilot looks out the window as blades spin on the 139th Airlift Wing's third C-130 Hercules to return to the sky after the Air Force ordered the aircraft be grounded.
A third C-130 Hercules is in St. Joseph airspace as the 139th Airlift Wing continues to slowly revive its aircraft fleet.
The U.S. Air Force gave the wing additional propellers for its fourth C-130 Hercules, which guard members are working to join the flying fleet in the next few weeks.
Ryan Stepp, Rosecrans Air National Guard deputy operations group commander, said these aircraft came in sooner than he anticipated. The third allows pilots to practice three-aircraft formation flights.
“Our normal schedule during the week is two aircraft, but you can have two aircraft and a spare aircraft,” Stepp said. “In case something goes wrong and breaks with one of the primary aircraft, you can go to a spare without canceling the line and crew members not getting the training requirements they showed up to get.”
The fourth aircraft will expand the 139th Airlift Wing training operations further.
“When you get into four and five aircraft, it allows us to get back into the mission-ready airlift portion, so flying across countries and supporting the enterprise with off-station training and off-station flying,” Stepp said.
Guard members’ first off-station training mission is scheduled for this month, Stepp said. In March, members will travel to San Diego to work with the Navy Special Warfare Center on personnel airdrops.
“It's actual training with actual personnel, which is more challenging to do locally,” Stepp said. “So, each aircraft that comes online allows for more of those cross-countries, more of those off-station training opportunities.”
All of Rosecrans Air National Guard’s aircraft were impacted by the U.S. Air Force grounding all C-130 Hercules on Sept. 27 after a maintenance crew discovered a persistent hydraulic fluid leak in C-130 Hercules propellers. The Air Force collected all of the good propellers across the country to prioritize which wings get the fixed propellers first.
The 139th Airlift Wing hopes to have its fourth C-130 Hercules flying in the next couple of weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.