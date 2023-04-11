When many consider joining the military, they may only picture combat positions. The 139th Air Wing is looking to change that.
The Missouri Air National Guard unit is hosting a career fair Tuesday and Wednesday with the goal of teaching high school juniors and seniors about the wide variety of career possibilities.
The unit, located at Rosecrans Memorial Airport, is expecting to see 400 students who will be able to learn about more than 50 different career paths that the Air National Guard offers.
The career fair, which is a biannual event, was originally created due to a loss of recruits following COVID-19.
”We were kind of having a hard time connecting with the students at the high school events,” said Sgt. James Clark, production recruiter with 139th Airlift Wing. “Production recruiters came together and came up with this idea to create the career fair, where we bring the students here.”
Students were exposed to careers they may not have realized that the military could offer, including aviation, civil engineering, security forces, firefighting, communications, medical, air traffic control, aircraft and vehicle maintenance, and food service, among other options.
Airmen said the career fair serves as a reminder that there is far more to the military than some may realize.
”The Air National Guard has a host of different careers other than just flying,” said Sgt. Michael Crane, public affairs superintendent. “All the jobs that you see here in our hanger support that one mission of flying.”
The Air National Guard offers free tuition, so students that attend universities in Missouri can attend college at no cost in exchange for service time with the organization.
”Look at this as a challenge,” Crane said. “This is something that not a lot of people in the country do, to be able to sign up and serve your state and country.”
The Air National Guard also offers the ability to travel to a variety of places, Crane said. The Air National Guard has made itself available in many countries and regions over the years, including providing aid in Puerto Rico.
”Talk to anyone in uniform here and they’ll tell you they’ve gotten to travel all over the world,” Crane said.
More information on the 139th Airlift Wing can be found on its website.
