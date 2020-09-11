Police, firefighters and members of the military took a walk to remember Friday in St. Joseph in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11.
The group gathered at St. Joseph's Fire Department headquarters for a two-mile walk around Downtown to commemorate those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Sgt Daniel Ponce, first class station commander for St. Joseph U.S. Army Recruiting, said many remembered how they felt that day 19 years ago.
“Most of these soldiers were serving during the 9/11 attacks. It means a lot to represent those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.
Even though some of those participating weren’t born at the time of the attacks, they still walked to show support. Anna Welchert, Kenneth Pflugradt and Clayton Sill are U.S Marine recruits who came to show their honor to history.
“We're just out here to honor the people that were there being heroes and the people that lost their lives and that’s why I’m here, that’s why we’re here,” Welchert said.
Ponce recalled his memories of that day in 2001.
“Despair, hurt, wanted to go somewhere to take care of it," he said. "All the families left behind, and all the firefighters, police that worked effortlessly to stand back up the United States.”
Members of the younger generation listened to those stories and wanted to show their support in honoring those who were there.
“It’s more that we had to learn through people, through the past, history books, what we’ve seen on TV. That’s how we learned about all this and it really brought the community together during that period of time,” Sill said.
“I feel like it’s a very memorable day," Pflugradt said. "I can’t remember what I ate yesterday, but my dad can remember that very day, exactly what he was doing, exactly what was going on down to the minute it happened.”