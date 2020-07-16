Two awards for organ and tissue donation excellence were given out at Mosaic Life Care on Thursday.
The awards were given by Midwest Transplant Network, which presented two pieces of original artwork to show gratitude for the partnership in the mission to save and heal lives through donation. The first award went to Mosaic for organ and tissue donation excellence, and the second was given to Kim Turner, a nurse at Mosaic, for recognition of achieving excellence.
Carol Benson, director of hospital services for Midwest Transplant Network, presented the two pieces of artwork and awards.
“Mosaic is being honored for really their excellence in organ and tissue donation. They were one of only 11 hospitals in our service area that achieved this award,” Benson said.
She said her organization works well with Mosaic Life Care and that makes a difference for people in the community.
“It really speaks to what partnership we have with them and also how well they care for their families and patients here,” Benson said. “Being able to achieve excellence in organ and tissue donation means that they are supporting families. Those who have already said yes to donation on organ donor registry, and supporting families who have not, so they are more likely to say yes.”
The Midwest Transplant Network works with 250 hospitals, and only 11 won this award.
“I think it means a lot, everything from seeing the people that took such good care of them and all the way to knowing they are forever having their loved ones honored and they left a legacy and donation,” Benson said.
Mosaic Life Care has a wall to honor organ donors, referred to as the "Tree of Life."