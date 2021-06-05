Last year was a difficult time for recent college graduates. Those who graduated in the spring of 2020 found themselves job-hunting in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses across the country were forced to shut their doors. And among those businesses that didn’t have to close, many put the brakes on hiring.

With the U.S. starting to round the corner of the pandemic, this year’s college graduates will face a very different job market. Unemployment rates are declining, vaccination rates are increasing and businesses have a much brighter outlook for the future.

Recent graduates will want to consider such factors as earning potential, local job market conditions and the cost of living when they choose where to locate after the pandemic. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 before the pandemic, the median income for recent college graduates was $40,000 and the unemployment rate for this group was 3.4%.

Having recently graduated from the University of Missouri, Jean Seifert said she’s found St. Joseph a good place to land after college.

“I’m in (information technology), so there’s enough jobs in my field where I can support myself and live in an area where the cost of living is pretty low. It’s a really nice place to be,” she said.

For small metros, St. Joseph did not make the top 50, but other Missouri cities like Jefferson City, Kansas City and St. Louis were included among the top big or small metros.

Seifert said the big difference to her when moving to St. Joseph, as opposed to bigger cities are less traffic, the cost of groceries and the close proximity of businesses.

“It has what I want right now and I don’t have to worry a whole lot about rush hour or driving 45 minutes across town to get something,” she said. “Maybe my mind will change when I’m older and want something bigger or more, but this is great for right now.”

College-degree holders often fare better in the job market during economic downturns than workers without a degree, but recent graduates at the beginning of their careers face unique challenges when job market conditions are tough. The unemployment rate for young workers aged 22 to 27 without a bachelor’s degree is typically at least several points higher than that of all workers (those aged 16 to 65), and the unemployment rate for recent college graduates (those aged 22 to 27) is usually lower. However, the unemployment rate for recent graduates surpassed that of all workers last year in the middle of the pandemic. While both rates have decreased from their high points, unemployment rates have still not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Job market conditions vary across the country, and some places have been harder hit than others by the current recession. Recent college graduates will find it easier to find jobs in cities with historically robust job markets. Additionally, starting salaries and earning potential for college graduates vary on a geographic basis due to the local industry makeup, the supply and demand of skilled workers and the cost of living.

To find the best places to move after college, researchers at Porch analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Bureau of Economic Analysis, creating a composite score based on the following pre-pandemic data: median income for recent graduates, the unemployment rate for recent graduates, number of employer firms per 1,000 residents, the concentration of recent graduates compared to the national average, median one-bedroom rent and cost of living compared to the national average.

At the state level, the best states to move to after college are in the Midwest. According to their composite scores, North Dakota and Nebraska rank highest among all states, with scores of 88.8 and 88.6, respectively. In both of these states, the median income for recent graduates was $40,000, equal to the national level, but the cost of living is much lower. The unemployment rate among recent college graduates was very low in both North Dakota and Nebraska, at just 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively. In comparison, the national unemployment rate for recent graduates was 3.4% prior to COVID-19.

