The MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center provided gifts for any student that attended one of their programs this year.
That came out to around 80 kids, according to CEO Kimberly Warren.
“We are able to send them each home with all the gifts on their wish list, and a brand new coat, and a beautiful Bible with kids of color, and ‘The Polar Express’ book,” Warren said. “The community has spent about $35 to $45 on each kid.”
‘The Polar Express’ books were donated by the 139th Airlift Wing.
Ashley Cruz is a freshman at Lafayette High School. She helped pass out the holiday meal which was provided by Chick-fil-A of St. Joseph. Cruz was also the happy recipient of a MidCity gift.
“I got me a sweater and Beyond Perfume,” Cruz said with a smile. “You gotta look fleek, you gotta be on point.”
Cruz has been attending MidCity since she was in elementary school and said they are responsible for picking her up when she gets down.
One of the surprises for the night was the announcement that MidCity was awarded a $100,000 grant from Chick-fil-A.
“We had recommended MidCity Excellence for the true inspirational award,” said Jane Hager, hospitality lead for Chick-fil-A St. Joseph.
“We love what MidCity Excellence does for the community, so to sponsor them, back them up, partner with them is a joy,” Hager said.
Warren said some of the families are practicing social distance with the growing number of COVID-19 cases, but that won’t stop them from getting their presents.
“If they can’t come because of sickness or illness, we are going to do a porch drive-by and we’re gonna knock on their door and run, so we get to be the Secret Santa,” Warren said.
MidCity hosts tutoring events for math and reading, gospel fest, a Martin Luther King program, and other events that engage youth in problem solving and critical thinking skills. They are located at 20th and Messanie streets.