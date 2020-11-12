For one community agency, election season isn't over yet. The MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center is asking for people to vote to help it win a grant.
The organization is up for the True Inspiration Award from Chick-Fil-A. The regional winner receives a $50,000 grant. This year, all nominees are minority-lead. In the Midwest category, MCE is against six other programs in places like Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis.
Kimberly Warren, CEO of MidCity Excellence, said the money would help the agency's program to run more than twice a week.
“We are ready to start the same programs, just four to five days a week. We are ready to add more community-wide events," she said. "We'd love to bring counseling back to the Midtown area, not just for kids but for parents alike.”
Voting is open until Nov. 21. Voting needs to be done on the Chick-Fil-A app in "News" under the rewards tab, and detailed instructions on how to do so can be found on the Chick-Fil-A St. Joseph Facebook page.