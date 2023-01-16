MidCity Excellence Choir

MidCity Excellence Choir members sing along at the summit and show how they stand together during hard times.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

The MidCity Excellence Center brought youth and other community members together Monday to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with its Ninth Annual Solutions Summit.

The event took place at the Word of Life Church at 3902 Riverside Road and included a variety of performances for attendees. Isaura Garcia, the MCE event organizer, said the Solution Summit is a way to connect and educate not only young people but also community members who may not visit the area where MCE is based.

