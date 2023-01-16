The MidCity Excellence Center brought youth and other community members together Monday to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with its Ninth Annual Solutions Summit.
The event took place at the Word of Life Church at 3902 Riverside Road and included a variety of performances for attendees. Isaura Garcia, the MCE event organizer, said the Solution Summit is a way to connect and educate not only young people but also community members who may not visit the area where MCE is based.
“I think it’s very important because if we don’t have these events and we don’t invite the community leaders then they don’t know all the good things that are happening in St. Joe and also in the Mid-city,” Garcia said. “So a lot of the area where Mid-City Excellence is surrounded, not a lot of people go there anymore.”
This year’s keynote speaker was Marcellus Casey, a Kansas City Chiefs team chaplain.
One of the performers, Jordan “Mama Jay” Alford, danced for the crowd. Alford herself used to attend MCE and said the summits benefit all who attend.
“Summits like these are incredible because they just offer the community a way to collaborate, to connect, a way for everybody to remember Dr. King in a way that fulfills his dream,” Alford said. “So I really enjoy being here.”
Garcia said that the number one thing she hopes attendees take away from the event is the importance of supporting local kids.
“It is really all coming together to invest in our youth, which is so important because they are the future of our community, our at-risk youth are worth supporting and they’re worth investing in,” Garcia said. “We can’t give up on them just because they have a bad track record. We really want to make sure that they’re not a product of their environment, and we have to invest in them.”
MCE will be hosting its MultiCultural and Black History 5th Heritage Fest at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.