Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams in the second week of the postseason.
Lafayette trails Excelsior Springs 41-13.
Mid-Buchanan and East Buchanan 14-14.
Bishop LeBlond leads DeKalb 64-0.
St. Joseph Christian faces off against King City.
Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and tune in to News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for more.
