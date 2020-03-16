It seems we hear more about opioid and heroin addiction these days than methamphetamine.
But make no mistake, methamphetamine addiction is still with us and is probably more prevalent than opioid addiction, said Dr. James Jura, medical director for The Center, A Samaritan Center.
“Methamphetamine is still a major problem, particularly in our area,” Jura said. “There’s some regional differences, but the Midwest still is pretty hard hit by methamphetamines.”
Missouri was once considered the meth lab capital of the nation. However by 2006 and after federal and state laws restricted the sale of pseudoephedrine, an over-the-counter cold medicine and essential ingredient in home-cooked methamphetamine, meth lab seizures declined in the state.
“Most of the methamphetamine that’s coming in now is no longer locally produced, it’s typically coming in through Mexico or outside countries,” Jura said.
The historical fact is that methamphetamine was more available in the Midwest or other areas with fairly large rural communities, whereas cocaine and opiates were more available on the coasts, Jura added.
“Now it’s probably equally available everywhere because it is being brought into the country instead of made around here as much,” Jura said.
Forecasting experts claim an abuse of stimulants like meth, cocaine and even prescription drugs like Adderall and Ritalin is rising across the country. And not many are paying attention to this, said John Eadie, coordinator for the National Emerging Threat Initiative, which provides research to the government’s high-intensity drug-trafficking areas program.
“Everyone, correctly, is focused on opioids, and they should be because of the known problem there. But this other problem is catching up with us very rapidly,“ Eadie said in a WebMD article.
Government survey data on drug use shows that stimulant abuse is climbing and, in some cases, outpacing opioid use.
In 2016, an estimated 2.3 million people started using opioids to get high for the first time while 2.6 million started using stimulant drugs for the same purpose.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 7,663 people nationwide died from a stimulant overdose in 2017 compared to 5,992 deaths in 2016.
Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant similar to amphetamine, an ADHD and narcolepsy treatment drug. Besides pseudoephedrine, meth production also involves a number of other very dangerous chemicals.
Long-term effects of meth use include extreme weight loss, severe dental problems, intense itching, changes in brain structure and function, violent behavior, paranoia and hallucinations.
Jura said that when a person first starts using meth, it gives him or her a sense of euphoria and more energy. As a person uses more and more, it’s harder to get those positive feelings again.
“If you don’t use it, you have intense sadness and dysphoria, intense lack of energy, bad withdrawals,” he said.
No one who starts the first use of any drug figures they’re going to be like those who are addicted, Jura added. But for decent percentage of people that’s where it ends up — an active addiction.
“A lot of people don’t stop until something really bad happens, a bad medical problem, jail problem, your wife leaving you. Sometimes that’s enough for people and sometimes it’s not,” Jura said.
Treating methamphetamine addiction requires comprehensive courses of detoxification, according to the American Addiction Centers website. Treatment includes purging the physical presence of meth from users’ bodies and helping their bodies acclimatize to functioning without the drug well as addressing the psychological damage dome by meth.