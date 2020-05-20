O’Neal Steel announced Wednesday that it is opening a new metal distribution center in St. Joseph.
The new facility, located at South 22nd Street and Southwest Parkway, will begin operations on June 1, is comprised of 64,000 square feet of warehouse space. It initially will employ up to eight employees and will be running two shifts, five days a week.
“We are thrilled about our expansion into the St. Joseph market. This new facility opening aligns with growing demand in the area, and we are extremely well positioned to support that demand," said Stephen Armstrong, President and CEO, O’Neal Steel. “This opening is another step toward our company’s long-term growth strategy and directly reflects our recent market share growth in the metal service center industry.”
While the St. Joseph warehouse will be initially serving one large strategic partner in the area, O’Neal Steel plans to offer wholesale metal distribution – along with select processing capabilities - throughout the market in the near future.
“We are pleased to welcome another outstanding company to St. Joseph, particularly with the reputation of O’Neal Steel. We look forward to their continued growth and their involvement in the community,” said R. Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
O’Neal Steel, an O’Neal Industries affiliate, supplies a wide range of carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, and
aluminum products for companies nationwide. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama,
O’Neal Steel has 19 strategically located distribution centers throughout the country that offer inventory and
value-added processing capabilities tailored to market needs, all while providing high levels of customer
service. O’Neal Steel’s industry leading online platform, PRONTO®, provides continuous access to