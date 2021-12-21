The St. Joseph Continuum of Care hosted a memorial service Tuesday to commemorate homeless people who have died in the community over the last four years.
During the service at the Salvation Army Chapel, guests heard the names read aloud of over two dozen people who have died. Each person was also represented by photos and a pair of shoes.
Continuum of Care, which consists of representatives of local and regional social service agencies, planned the service to coincide with National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
Chastity McCourt, coordinated entry case manager at InterServ, said the names included some who were missing along with those who worked with homeless people.
“A lot of the homeless don’t get time to honor their friends, and it’s a community in its own, really,” McCourt said. “They love each other ... so to not even get that closure, it’s unjustified. They need it.”
Rev. Dr. Krista Kiger, the former executive director of community missions corporation, said some of the names listed also belonged to people who used to be homeless but were then successfully housed in a place such as the Judah House. In reference to one person who recently passed away at the Judah House, Kiger said he found a family there.
“And I think that’s one of the things we need to remember, is that there are tight bonds of community among folks who are homeless and the many of us who work to advocate for the ending of homelessness,” Kiger said. “And sometimes that’s all the family they have. This brotherhood and sisterhood of people struggling in homelessness and people who are walking with them in solidarity.”
McCourt said the causes of death for homeless people will often go unknown.
“And some of them won’t even get a memorial or don’t even get a mention in the newspaper,” McCourt said. “You find out from, like, the crime pages or something like that.”
Tracy Gillespie, community missions employee and homeless advocate, said the three most common causes of homeless deaths are chronic heart failure, drug overdose and suicide. Gillespie said all of those causes can be resolved.
Because homelessness poses many physical and mental hardships, Kiger said homeless people’s immunity systems will weaken due to factors such as worrying about finding food, a bathroom or a place to sleep.
“It wears people down,” Kiger said. “And so, many folks probably pass away because they are worn out.”
Kiger, McCourt and Gillespie said they all personally knew some of the people who have passed away.
Salvation Army Maj. Ronald Key said he was glad the Salvation Army was able to host the event.
“I think that it’s an awesome thing we did today,” Key said. “As a community, recognize those ones in our community that struggle with homelessness ... and it was a way for us to remember them, as every life is important, as we all know.
“So many times the homeless get forgotten,” he continued. “It’s difficult for many of them. So, I think it’s a great way for us to remember them and give them tribute.”
