Hundreds of community members and police officers gathered Friday to mourn the loss of the Saint Joseph Police Department canine, Max.
In addition to the local officers and members of emergency services were dozens of area K-9 units and the Patriot Guard Riders.
Max, who specialized in apprehension and detection, was killed last week while apprehending an armed suspect. Max’s memorial was equivalent to the memorial of a human police officer, including a 21-gun salute, final radio call and presentation of the flag. Officers agreed that Max was as important to the police force as any two-legged officer.
At his memorial, Max’s handler Lucas Winder said his connection with Max was very close.
“Working with Max, it was like taking your best friend and kid to work every day. We would go out and have fun and at the same time go and get business done. So every day was a blessing and I’m just happy for the time that we had together,“ Winder said. "He was my kid. It’s funny because my wife or somebody else would try to talk to him and he would just laserbeam focus on me. You could just tell our bond was there, unbreakable, beautiful. The kid was always there for me."
The outdoor memorial was surrounded by over a dozen Patriot Guard riders, a group of bikers who attend the funerals of fallen military and first responders. Rodney Bledsoe, Assistant State Captain of the Missouri sector of the Patriot Riders, said that this was the first funeral he attended for a Police K-9.
“It always does touch your heart whenever we lose such a great figure in our community,” said Bledsoe. "We escort fallen soldiers any veteran, active and inactive, and our first responders, police, paramedics, firemen anybody that might fall upon their death we are there to escort and honor and give respect to their families."
An option for another K-9 has been presented to Winder, but with an upcoming overseas deployment, he said those thoughts have been put on hold.
24-year-old Valdez McDonald is charged with killing Max. This charge is an armed criminal action, on top of a previous charge.
On June 30, law enforcement officers were serving an arrest warrant for McDonald on the 5000 Block of Barbra Street. McDonald was charged with domestic assault against his mother. McDonald attempted to escape out the back of the house armed. This is when he shot and killed Max. Officers brought Valdez into custody shortly after.
