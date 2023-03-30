Kids and teens in the St. Joseph MidCity Excellence program got the chance to hear from members of the Harlem Globetrotters, including a guest with a special tie to the community.
Speakers included Washington Generals player Mace Grier, Harlem Globetrotters stage manager Kevon Baker and traveling referee Raheem Tyner, who grew up in St. Joseph and was once a member of MidCity Excellence.
Tyner said the experience gives young people in the community the opportunity to find out who they are as young people.
“It means family first; it means protection. It means a safe space for everyone,” Tyner said. This whole experience coming back here ... honestly just brought me back to my youth days and is honestly humbling.”
The opportunity to put on shows for fans of basketball was an unexpected blessing in his life, he said.
“It’s family-friendly ... it’s opportunity to put on an amazing show and make a thousand kids and a thousand families happy every day.”
Tyner began his basketball journey at a young age, learning from fellow basketball players in his family, his brother and father. He grew up watching NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.
“The seed of passion as a young Black man and what basketball meant can really take you to different places ... it’s just the opportunity it gave me growing the love for the game,” Tyner said.
The young people in attendance had some takeaways from the speakers and their message.
Dejon Coats, a 10th grader from Lafayette High School, was personally inspired by the message. He spoke arm in arm with his friends at MidCity, who he referred to as family.
“They told us to stay in school, do right and to not get in trouble ... and to stick to your work instead of using tobacco and vaping and to stick with sports and stuff,” Coats said.
Yadiel Cruz, a seventh grader at Truman Middle School, agreed with Coats. He said continuing to be motivated is something that he and the others at MidCity push each other to do.
“We want to be healthy, stay strong and protect our family,” Cruz said.
Other kids at MidCity, including Skye Dunken, Brooklyne Lewis and Carly Gardner, said they were in agreement that their peers are family and they look out for each other.
The group at MidCity also performed for the special guests with their drumline. Tyner even joined the group at the end, playing the bass drum.
He said returning to MidCity gave him a different perspective on his journey through his faith.
“I literally had goosebumps because I’ve been in every shoe these kids have been in,” Tyner said. “You never know what trials and tribulations will happen. But when we do keep faith in God, it kind of just gets where you want to be.”
For those young people in the community, like Tyner once was, he said he has a message he hopes will empower people.
“Don’t let the product of your environment determine the person you want to be. And that goes beyond basketball. Always understand there’s something bigger out there for you. And then one thing, and I always say to a lot of people, what God has for you is for you,” Tyner said.
