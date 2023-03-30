MidCity Excellence

Kids and teens in the St. Joseph MidCity Excellence program got the chance to hear from members of the Harlem Globetrotters, including a guest with a special tie to the community.

Speakers included Washington Generals player Mace Grier, Harlem Globetrotters stage manager Kevon Baker and traveling referee Raheem Tyner, who grew up in St. Joseph and was once a member of MidCity Excellence.

