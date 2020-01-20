St. Joseph had a quarter of an inch of snow fall on Monday morning before 11:00 a.m. and snow chances continue to be possible this week, according to News-Press NOW Chief Meteorologist Matt Brooks.
The liquid ratio with the current snow is higher, which gives it a light and fluffy appearance.
“That means there’ll be more moisture in the snowfall,” Brooks said. “So it actually means less snow when you measure it just because it’s so compacted down and heavy when it hits the ground.”
The St. Joseph Police Department said there were 11 wrecks between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Monday.
St. Joseph road crews laid down salt to melt slick areas but they did not plow the streets. There has to be at least two and a half inches of snowfall for that, according to Keven Schneider, superintendent of streets and infrastructure.
“If anyone has any trouble with their street — concerns — don’t hesitate to call us 816-271-4848,” Schneider said. “If we think we’ve been there already we’ll send a supervisor to make sure we didn’t miss it.”
Putting snow melt on driveways and sidewalks the night before a storm can help with shoveling in the morning. Placing de-icer on your car windshield the night before can also help.
“Otherwise you’re looking at ice scraping and if it’s thick, it's going to take you awhile,” said Bill Schreck, Westlake Ace Hardware assistant manager. “This last ice has been hard to get rid of, so we’ve sold quite a bit of the ice melt.”
Depending on the amount of salt needed, bags at Westlake range from around $6 for 10 pounds and $17 for 50 pounds. Cans of de-icer are around $4.
Due to winter conditions the school closures for Tuesday, January 21, are Laredo R-VII, Gallatin R-V, Princeton R-V, North Andrew R-V and Winston.