This time last year, Jen Bagley Trotter was leading Missouri Western softball practice at the MWSU Spring Sports Complex. While she and the Griffons were gearing up for the MIAA Tournament, Trotter’s husband, Regi Trotter, was preparing for the end of the semester at Central where he teaches weight training.
Fast forward to today, the Trotters find themselves in a different setting, one that involves them working under the same roof.
“It kind of reminds us of when we first got married and we were working at Western together,” Jen said.
More memories came Jen’s way when she took her dog for a walk near Western’s campus this week. The sun shining down on the empty softball field sparked a mix of emotions.
“Every once in a while you get caught with those little stabs and you realize, ‘Ugh, we should’ve been playing,’” Jen said. “I miss being around my team, I miss coaching, I miss all the stuff that goes into coaching, I miss that interaction for sure.”
As much as the Trotters miss their jobs and the student-athletes they work with, they continue to make the most of the situation they’ve been handed.
“I think what happened this spring was devastating, but working from home and working with him again and being around him as much as I am...it is nice to be able to be around each other more because normally we're in long days with early mornings out of the house and late nights coming back to the house or on the road...that part of all this has been a positive,” Jen said.
The Trotters usually don’t see much of one another in the springtime with Jen in the softball season. The fall is similar since Regi coaches Central football.
“I think that’s been a big thing for us is enjoying the time we get to spend together because usually I'm busy in the fall and she’s busy in the spring. Right now is usually the time if we're not out at Missouri Western Softball, we’re watching our girls play,” Regi said.
Because of their busy work schedules, the couple spent their limited free time with family, leaving no time to complete home projects on their to-do list.
“We cleaned out the garage,” Jen said. “I had to shimmy with the groceries to get on the side of my vehicle and now I can just walk in freely.”
The two have been posting funny pictures of one another to social media during their time together, including one of Regi soaking his feet in a footbath.
The Trotters are definitely making the most of the situation that's been handed to them. https://t.co/WVwOp1ulSX— Kristen Carver (@NPNowCarver) April 8, 2020
Despite the difficult times, the Trotters continue to put a smile on each other’s faces.
“Everybody has been forced to press a pause button,” Jen said. “Being forced to just sit and be together again in our house has been a positive.”
Outside activities! #CHSVirtualSpiritWeek2020 #SpikeBall pic.twitter.com/10RQsUM4mW— Regi Trotter (@CoachTrot) April 3, 2020