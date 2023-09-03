Prescription Drugs

Eliquis, Xarelto and other prescription drugs sit on a table at Rogers Pharmacy. They are on the list of selected drugs subject to price negotiation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

 Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW

The government is taking an initial step toward reducing the cost of prescription medications with a list of 10 drugs subject to price negotiation with manufacturers.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Medicare can negotiate the maximum fair price of certain high-cost drugs without a generic competitor. The 10 drugs in the first round of negotiations were selected based on total gross prescription drug costs covered under Medicare Part D and other standards from June 2022 to May 2023, according to a fact sheet from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Pharmacist JulieMarie Nickelson

Pharmacist JulieMarie Nickelson at Rogers Pharmacy said she hopes drug makers are unsuccessful in suing to block the prescription drug price negotiations because it's about putting patients first.

