The government is taking an initial step toward reducing the cost of prescription medications with a list of 10 drugs subject to price negotiation with manufacturers.
Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Medicare can negotiate the maximum fair price of certain high-cost drugs without a generic competitor. The 10 drugs in the first round of negotiations were selected based on total gross prescription drug costs covered under Medicare Part D and other standards from June 2022 to May 2023, according to a fact sheet from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
CMS released the list Tuesday.
The drugs on the list accounted for about 20% of Part D covered prescription drug costs over that period, and the negotiated prices would go into effect in 2026.
“It matters now because it's getting the process started for the first time,” pharmacist JulieMarie Nickelson at Rogers Pharmacy said. “For the longest time, Medicare and the government who run it have not been able to negotiate with manufacturers, which has put us at a very large disadvantage compared to a lot of the countries in the world who have one specific unit to negotiate with the manufacturers.”
These are the drugs selected to undergo negotiations:
Januvia, for diabetes
Fiasp and NovoLog, for diabetes
Farxiga, for diabetes, heart failure, kidney disease
Jardiance, for diabetes, heart failure
Entresto, for heart failure
Eliquis, for treatment of blood clots
Xarelto, for treatment of blood clots
Imbruvica, for blood cancers
Enbrel, for rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis
Stelara, for psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis
“A lot of those are usually several hundred dollars and very quickly put patients into the donut hole, which is where they have to pay the entire amount until they reach their max out of pocket,” she said.
As of April 2023, Buchanan County has 14,119 residents enrolled in a prescription drug plan, according to the CMS. Nickelson said Rogers Pharmacy is fortunate to provide prescription drugs at lower prices.
“We are very lucky to be one of Mosaic Life Care's 340 B pharmacies," she said. “340 B is a government program which partners with hospitals in rural settings, low-income settings, so that their patients can get these medications like Xarelto, Eliquis at a severely discounted cost.”
Customers at Rogers Pharmacy usually pay between $40 and $60 for a month supply of these prescription drugs, compared to paying over $600 in out-of-pocket costs.
CMS negotiations will continue for up to 15 more drugs covered under Medicare Part D in 2027 and up to 15 more drugs covered under Part B and D in 2028. Up to 20 more drugs will be selected for negotiation in the following years, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In a September 2022 cost estimate, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that drug price negotiations will save the government $98.5 billion over the next decade.
“If Medicare and the government is saving money on paying for the existing medications, they can offer more grants to the companies to make new medications with that money instead,” she said.
However, drug makers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are suing to block prescription drug price negotiations.
“I sincerely hope that the drug companies are not successful in suing Medicare to prevent this, because at the end of the day, it's about the patient. It's not about the money in their pockets,” she said. “We have to put patients first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.