Lyndall Fraker, the director of medical marijuana for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, is set to take questions from lawmakers about the roll out of medical marijuana in the state at 1 p.m.
Many companies have filed administrative appeals with the state, claiming the process for scoring various business licenses has been inconsistent.
Law enforcement has also wrestled with what the start of medical marijuana. A Daviess County man was arrested for possession of cannabis even though he had a medical marijuana card.
Fraker has since issued a non-binding opinion in which he states marijuana possession is currently legal for cardholders, regardless of where they obtained it.
Fraker's remarks have concluded. Check back to watch a replay of the hearing, and for a full News-Press NOW report.