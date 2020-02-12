Missouri's top medical marijuana regulator explained the intricacies of setting up a brand-new industry to state lawmakers during testimony Wednesday before the Special Committee on Government Oversight.
Lyndall Fraker, the director of medical marijuana for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, took questions from lawmakers about the rollout of medical marijuana in the state.
Many companies denied licenses to operate in the various businesses linked to producing and selling medical marijuana have filed administrative appeals, claiming the process for scoring them has been inconsistent.
During the hearing, a representative asked for Fraker, and his deputy Amy Moore, to provide more information to the committee about the company that blindly scored applications.
Fraker told the committee that the company is named Wise Health Solutions and is a partnership between two larger companies. Moore told the representatives that Wise Health Solutions agreed to have no conflicts of interest during the scoring process in their contract with the state.
He added that DHSS has investigated conflict allegations that are "specific," but that none were found to have any merit.
The same lawmaker asked Fraker why the DHSS only issued the constitutionally required amount of business licenses and not more. Fraker contended that an excess supply of marijuana would add to the black market.
"I guess you might say (there could be) lot of excess product out there and that that comes up in the black market, quite frankly," Fraker said.
DHSS officials told the committee that an internal study, done by the University of Missouri, indicates more people have signed up for medical marijuana cards in the period since the constitutional amendment was adopted than were expected to sign up over three years.
Law enforcement officials also have wrestled with what the start of medical marijuana in the state means. A Daviess County man was arrested for possession of cannabis even though he had a medical marijuana card.
Fraker has since issued a non-binding opinion in which he states marijuana possession is currently legal for cardholders, regardless of where they obtained it.
He was not asked about the issue during the hour-long proceeding and did not address it independently.
"I think what we've accomplished in a little over a year is nothing short of miraculous," Fraker said.
Fraker is expected to return before the committee sometime next week to answer further questions.