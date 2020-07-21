With Medicaid expansion being on the ballot across the state of Missouri on Aug. 4, opinions on how it will impact the state's budget vary.
Missouri atate Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, is the appropriations chair for the state Senate and deals with balancing the general budget. He said he believes Medicaid expansion would take out of the general budget.
"Medicaid continues to eat up more and more of that pie every year, And it's doing it the way it is right now without without the expansion," Hegeman said. "It's gonna exponentially make that growth of the Medicaid in our general revenue budget even more, and so that does concern me because I think I value some of the other services, the basic services that the state provides in the state of Missouri."
Yes on 2, a group supporting Medicaid expansion in Missouri, said they have seen research that would rival Hegeman's opinion, and that Medicaid expansion could actually provide a benefit to the general budget. Medicaid expansion is set to provide just over a quarter of a million Americans with health care and the expansion is set to be 90% federally funded and the other 10% funded by Missouri, which is estimated to total $2 million.
"A study just this spring by Health Management Associates actually looked at three other Midwest states, Ohio, Indiana, and Arkansas, and what it found in those other three Midwest states is that by expanding Medicaid and moving to that 90-10 split, as opposed to the 65-35 that currently is paid by Medicaid, is that actually freed up general revenue dollars for other state priorities like education, and transportation. So this cost savings the Medicaid expansion is going to produce is obviously needed now more than ever," Cardetti said.
Hegeman said he is legitimately worried for areas such as education and public safety to receive budget cuts if Medicaid expansion passes.
"For the school districts, we're going to have to cut their funds to be able to fund this expansion," Hegeman said. "That's pretty difficult because you value public education in the state, and that's most likely the source of what will have to be tapped into to utilize it."
News-Press Now will continue to provide coverage on Medicaid expansion as Aug. 4 approaches.