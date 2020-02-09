A petition in Missouri is aiming for enough signatures to add a proposal to expand Medicaid to a future ballot, potentially as soon as November.
The future possibility of the expansion of Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act in Missouri has been met with mixed opinions among those in Northwest Missouri.
Officials at Northwest Health Services support the expansion of Medicaid, as they say it will mean more people receiving primary care.
“We’re excited about it, we already see a Medicaid population, but ... the research shows that lower-income population isn’t going to the doctor,” Cameron Corbet, Northwest Health Services marketing and communications manager, said.
Corbet said many of Northwest Health’s patients wait too long to go to the doctor under the current system.
“It’s costing these hospitals and this health system a lot of money just to take care of these people, when if they practice some preventive care early on it would open them up to more of those opportunities to save money in the long run,” Corbet said.
Local state representatives Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, and Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, oppose Medicaid expansion.
Falkner said before anything happens with expanding Medicaid, the problems with the system have to be fixed. He said he knows of people who are not in the state of Missouri and collecting benefits as well as people who are on Medicaid and shouldn’t be on it in his opinion.
“There’s also some people that should be on it, that didn’t fill out paperwork,” Falkner said. “I know I’ve known several people trying to get back on the program, so I think before we start throwing money at it we should figure out what works in the program and what doesn’t.”
Eggleston said he believes money the state would spend on an expansion could go to other things.
“The other states that have adopted it recently have always way underestimated the cost that it would take to do it,” Eggleston said.
Eggleston said Medicaid has been meant for people who were not able-bodied and the expansion would add people who can take care of themselves.
“We want people to always try to better their lot in life, and Medicaid expansion has kind of the opposite effect there,” Eggleston said.
Eggleston said hospitals and doctors will make more money from Medicaid expansion but it is going to hurt the bottom line of services the government provides.
Corbet said Northwest Health tries to use government funding wisely.
“One thing that’s really important to us at Northwest Health is are we being a good steward with the federal and state money that we get as a health center,” Corbet said.
Another expansion supporter is State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running for governor of Missouri. She said in a document for the Missouri Budget Product that Medicaid expansion is a good deal for the state budget.
“Medicaid expansion would result in more than $100 million in state general revenue savings and new revenue for the state of Missouri,” she wrote.
The document highlights states that have expanded Medicaid showing similar savings.
However, other state officials disagree that savings will be seen.
Sen. Tony Luketemeyer, R-Parkville, is proposing a senate joint resolution that would protect people with pre-existing conditions as well as students under parental heath care if the Affordable Care Act is struck down. The resolution would also ensure that if Medicaid expansion is passed, it would have to go through the state budgetary process.
Luketemeyer is against raising taxes and cuts to education, and he agrees with Falkner that states that have passed expansion have underestimated the cost.
“Expansion is a huge threat to the state budget,” Luketemeyer said.