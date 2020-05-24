Conferring on Thursday and Friday for an unprecedented 24-hour working session to finish its business for the year, the Kansas Legislature enacted measures that met some goals advanced by local lawmakers, while others faltered.
“It was an unprecedented and outstanding demonstration of the dysfunction of our Legislature,” said Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in a Friday news conference. “(It was) unlike anything I have seen in my years of service ...”
Republican state Rep. John Eplee of Atchison, who represents the town’s roughly 11,000 residents and about 10,000 other Kansans in Doniphan County and eastern Atchison County, saw his hopes dashed for an expansion of Medicaid public health insurance for the poor, although Eplee said on Sunday that the state economic situation had changed to the point where Medicaid expansion, for understandable reasons, likely won’t be debated for some time.
“I do think now that it was an impossible reach to try to go forward with Medicaid expansion in this session, with COVID-19 at the same time. It’s just not financially responsible to do that,” Eplee said. “There’s just too much unknown about the costs that are gonna be incurred as relates to COVID-19.”
Eplee had worked extensively with state Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park, a fellow Republican, and Kelly to advance a compromise Medicaid expansion measure. The compromise plan was designed to rely on a cost-share scheme that would have been heavily borne by the federal government and by a surcharge on Kansas hospitals.
The Kansas Hospital Association backed that surcharge to help ensure Kansas, which budgets for just under $20 billion in public expenses as of Fiscal Year 2021, would evade anything more than a nominal share of the Medicaid cost.
Because the compromise plan failed, Kansas will remain one of 14 states that has not expanded Medicaid since such measures were first authorized by the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010, better known as Obamacare. Missouri and Oklahoma also haven’t expanded Medicaid, but a referendum measure that could bring about such reform was certified for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election ballot. Iowa expanded Medicaid in 2015; Nebraska followed suit in 2019.
Governor loses powers, for now
Eplee and fellow Republican Dennis Pyle, a state senator who represents much of Northeast Kansas, voted in favor of legislation that came together within the last week on COVID-19 emergency response.
The plan ultimately made it to the floor on Thursday, the formal Sine Die, “without day,” which refers to how legislative business is not supposed to occur after that day. Notwithstanding that tradition, lawmakers worked all day Thursday, throughout the midnight hours, and continued into late Friday morning to produce House Bill No. 2054.
The bill strips Kelly of unilateral authority to continue Kansas’ state of emergency beyond the end of May, and reduces the impact of her emergency powers in various ways. Under the legislation, Kelly now has to consult with a legislative panel chaired by Wichita Republican Susan Wagle, the president of the Kansas Senate, if there is — as is broadly expected — a determination that emergency measures must continue into June.
As an example of the other reforms, if a business defies a COVID-19 shutdown order in the future, it would face civil penalties, and not the misdemeanor criminal previously authorized by statute.
Kelly has not said if she will sign HB 2054, passed by 27-11 in the Kansas Senate and 76-34 in the Kansas House. If she vetoes it, the situation is not clear. Two thirds of lawmakers in each chamber must vote to override a veto; if each lawmaker who voted in favor of the bill follows up with an override, that effort would likely succeed. But, they would have no such opportunity if Kelly does not call the Legislature back into the session following her veto. There is a procedure for lawmakers to call themselves back, but that would be completely uncharted territory.
It is possible that because the original votes were taken on Friday, after the “last day” of the legislative session, HB 2054 may not pass constitutional muster. In recent years, the Kansas Supreme Court has repeatedly overridden the Legislature — which has limited input on which jurists serve on the court — on measures relating to education, taxation and health care.
Kelly is among a number of governors who has faced significant backlash for promoting containment measures to deal with COVID-19; Back in March, Kansas was among the first states to prohibit in-person K-12 education, a move Missouri later emulated after initially leaving school closures up to local officials. Pyle has told state media he believes Kelly broadly exceeded her authority with such moves, and that some means of recalling her from office ought to be studied. However, the recall effort didn’t seem to gain any traction before the Legislature finished its business on Friday.
Pyle and Eplee both acknowledged that they don’t know what would happen if Kelly vetoes the bill. For Pyle, at the end of the day, what matters is that the governor is kept in check.
“This is a free country, and (my constituents) for the most part are gonna take the precautions they want to ... We just don’t want big government telling us we can’t live our lives normally, the way we have been.”