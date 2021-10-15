MEC title share on the line in Week 8

Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams in the eighth week of high school football.
Lafayette is down against St. Pius X 33-0.
Central trails Staley 28-0.
Savannah is down 28-0 against Maryville.
Mid-Buchunan is up 35-7 over Plattsburg.
East Buchanan leads Lawson 14-0 at the end of the first.
Bishop LeBlond is up 38-20 against Northland Christian.
St. Joseph Christian is down 28-12 against Pattonsburg.
Additionally, Benton traveled to Cameron for Week 8.
