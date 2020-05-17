The meat processing industry has taken a big hit in the last several weeks due to coronavirus outbreaks among employees.
The big meat processors are the ones that have been greatly affected by this, like Tyson Foods. Even though they still have the ability to process meat, the quantity of which they can has gone down significantly.
This leaves smaller meat processing and packaging plants to some more of the heavy lifting. According to Bryson Byergo, a third-generation rancher at Byergo Angus Beef in Savannah, Missouri, the local processor they use is booked.
“That is kind of hold back to the beef processing right now, the processing dates,” Byergo said. “A lot of local processors are booked on their processing dates until next year and the bigger ones are dealing with a limited workforce.”
Tyson Foods has cut some beef price by 30% for just this week to give consumers a little relief. Grocery product prices have seen a significant rise in the last month as the pandemic continues to carry on.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, beef prices have shot up in the last couple of months. The average price for ground chuck increased from $4.10 a pound in March to $4.34 a pound in April. Ground beef prices rose from $3.88 a pound in March to $4.052 a pound. Lean beef went from $5.64 a pound in March to $5.71 a pound. The USDA did not have data for May beef available at this time.
For the local rancher, the strain on the smaller processing and packaging plants changes how they have to work their schedule.
“Scheduling has definitely been a new challenge,” Byergo said. “There is kind of a misconception that cattle ranchers are upping their prices. We hope for the cattle industry that they can get the processors going so the bottleneck in the industry can get back to normal.”
Fortunately for Byergo Angus Beef, they sell their own meat and they have been so busy with selling to customers that there is no product available currently.
“We have had several calls on beef here lately and we have had a problem keeping up with supply and we had to close down a couple days because we don’t have the supply,” Byergo said. “We open up again on May 21.”
There are cattle to sell, just not cattle needed yet as the processing industry is crippled by the coronavirus. Local farmers will have to deal with this hopefully temporary change as they wait to sell their stock.