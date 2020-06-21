A lot of attention has been placed on the meatpacking industry and its prices over the last several months.
There has been trouble over the last several decades, according to the head of a cattleman rights organization.
Last week, a class-action lawsuit was filed in a federal circuit court in Minnesota against the four main meat-production companies for rigging prices.
“That's what was held on June 8, was the Minnesota federal district court heard oral arguments on the packer’s motion to dismiss the case,” Bill Bullard, chief executive officer of R-Calf USA, said. “In May they were the highest beef prices on record that consumers were paying. This strongly suggests to us that the marketplace is broken and it is in dire need of immediate action.”
R-Calf has been involved in lawsuits for years with meat processors. This time there is momentum at every level of government on the group's side, which is something Bullard said is unique to the industry.
Bullard also said that the COVID-19 pandemic played a huge role in getting legislators involved. There are 11 state attorney generals, commissioners of agriculture, members of Congress and even President Trump listening to this issue.
The lawsuit is filed in Minnesota, but the litigation impacts producers in every state in the nation. The case is still in the early stages but has the potential to change some federal laws on what the big four meat processors are allowed to do in terms of setting prices.
While there are still a lot of steps and victories needed to get to that stage, Bullard said those on his side are taking things one step at a time.
“If we prevail in this, which we hope to do, we will then move on to the discovery phase. Now in our lawsuit we alleged that the meatpackers conspired to artificially depress prices and violation of the law,” Bullard said.