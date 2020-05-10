As lawmakers decide which remaining pieces of legislation will make it to the finish line, St. Joseph State Rep. Sheila Solon’s foster care reform package remains on the table.
The Missouri House already approved the measure back in March, and the Senate is close to a final vote on the bill.
“What House Bill 1414 is going to do is bring a greater transparency of the data that we have in the foster care system, more accountability and actually modernize the whole system,” Solon said.
Solon said the foster care system is in desperate need of improvements, including bringing back a risk-assessment tool for social workers.
“It’s something we used in the past to help social workers know whether children should stay in the home or should be removed,” she said. “It’s something that all of the child-care advocates and experts support.
“We have a lot of very enthusiastic and passionate social workers and Department of Family Services workers, but a lot of times there’s turnover,” Solon said.
She believes her reforms will give mental-health and child-care professionals the tools they need to adequately perform their jobs.
“Having a comprehensive guideline of how and when children should or should not be removed is much needed in our foster care system,” Solon added.
Another reform in Solon’s bill would not automatically force children in foster care to appear in court.
“It’s a hardship on foster parents, but it’s really a hardship on the kids. I mean, they’re trying to go to school and lead normal lives,” she said. “We want them to be living as normal life as possible.”
Solon said there would be some exceptions for in-court appearances.
Given the short amount of time remaining in regular session, Solon seemed optimistic about the bill being passed.
“We all work together in the best interest of the children in our foster care system,” she said. “I believe we can get it done this year.”
The measure has cleared all of the legislative hurdles in the Missouri Senate, where the bill has been placed on the informal calendar of legislation to give final approval to.